LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out!
Tickets this year have raised $700,000 for the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville.
The Dream Home is 2,700-square-feet and is located in Mt. Washington, Kentucky in the Bluegrass Meadows neighborhood. It has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. It's valued at $475,000.
It's the second year in a row the tickets have sold out.
You can watch the drawing right here on WDRB in the Morning on Oct. 6 to see who wins the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets will also be drawn for winners of other prizes including a $1,500 VISA gift card, a $2,500 grocery gift card and a Nashville weekend giveaway valued at $2,000.
