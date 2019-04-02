LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not just one -- but two lottery players in Louisville hit the second prize in Monday night's Lucky for Life drawing.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery says each player will get $25,000 a year for life! Lottery officials released the locations where the tickets were sold. One was sold at Kroger L-785 at 4915 Dixie Highway in PRP. The second ticket was sold at the Circle K #134 at 6204 Old Shepherdsville Road in the Newburg neighborhood.
Both retailers will receive a selling bonus of $5,000.
The winning numbers for the April 1, 2019 drawing were: 9 - 19 - 22 - 33 - 41 with a Lucky Ball of 4.
WINNERS! Congratulations to all of the winners in last night's drawing, including $25,000 a Year for Life prize winners in #Kentucky (2) and #SouthDakota!@kylottery @sdlottery pic.twitter.com/VysRcqaAaN— Lucky for Life (@luckyforlifeUS) April 2, 2019
The Lucky for Life second prize of $25,000 is guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years and goes to the winner's estate, if they pass away. The money is paid in a lump sum each year before taxes. There is also an option of taking a lump sum up front of $390,000 rather than the annual payments.
The top prize for Lucky for Life is $1,000 a day for life.
The winners have six months from the date of the drawing to claim the prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
Lucky for Life is sold in 26 states, as well as Washington, D.C. Drawings are held on Mondays and Thursdays.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.