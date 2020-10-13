LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville still has tickets available for the football team’s next two home games against Florida State and Virginia Tech.
After a three-game road trip, the Cardinals return home on Oct. 24 to face Florida State at noon and will host Virginia Tech the following week.
Tickets cost $65 for the lower level seats and $40 for the north end expansion area. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ticketmaster.com.
Because of social distancing rules, tickets are allocated in pods, and buyers must purchase the full block of seats.
For more information, contact tickets@gocards.com.
