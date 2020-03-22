LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is giving back in a time when it can be financially difficult to do so.
Tim Tam Tavern, in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood, made more than 300 free lunches for those who needed a bite to eat.
The lunches consisted of sandwiches, apples, chips and cookies. Tim Tam set up a tent for people to drive under, so they didn't have to get out of their cars.
Managers said even though they've had to lay off employees, the public has still helped them throughout this time of uncertainty.
"We sent out some to our neighborhoods that have some shut-ins," co-owner Kevin Hulsman said. "We had someone come by and pick up food for the shut-ins. Just knowing that people need some of that, we are trying to do our best to help them out."
The leftover food will be distributed throughout the community by homeless outreach programs.
