LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Fourth of July is expected to bring fireworks, fun and a record number of travelers.
Whether you're flying or driving this holiday weekend, you're expected to experience some kind of delay -- including crowded airports and traffic-jammed roads -- as millions head out of town.
According to AAA, nearly 49 million people will get away this weekend which is a record for the July 4th weekend. A majority of those travelers will be driving as the national gas average is lower than this time last year.
And with all of those drivers comes a lot of planning for law enforcement.
Police across Kentucky and southern Indiana plan to be out in high numbers, keeping the roads safe from drunk drivers and speedsters.
And as for avoiding those long traffic jams, AAA says timing is key.
"Leave early," said Lynda Lambert, a spokeswoman for AAA. "The best time to leave actually would probably be now. If you leave this afternoon during rush hour traffic, and you're going through any of our metropolitan areas, your wait times, your commute time could be up to four times longer than normal. And Friday's commute will see the same types of numbers. So if you can leave early, or leave tomorrow."
AAA says they'll rescue thousand of stranded drivers this weekend. They say to avoid being one of those, get your battery checked, your oil changed and fill up your tank before you leave.
So in summary, experts are providing four tips for travelers heading out of town this Fourth of July weekend:
- Leave early.
- Get your car battery checked.
- Get your oil changed.
- Keep your gas tank full.
Experts say Sunday will be the highest travel day of the weekend as everyone packs up and heads home.
