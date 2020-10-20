LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For some, going door-to-door for candy might actually be scarier than the costumes this Halloween.
But health experts said there are ways to do it safely during the pandemic.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, is suggesting people in Louisville follow state guidelines and celebrate Halloween with family and not others. But she said taking certain steps can keep kids safe while trick-or-treating.
"If you do go out trick-or-treating, please make sure you wear a mask (and) stay 6 feet apart from anybody else," Moyer said during a Facebook Live on Tuesday.
When masking up, Halloween masks don't count as face coverings. When heading out in the neighborhood, trick-or-treat with only family members and keep your distance from other groups.
Clean your hands before and after touching wrapped candy and take hand sanitizer with you. Moyer also suggests taking extra steps to make sure the treats are safe.
"Consider cleaning the candy before you eat it," she said.
The Centers For Disease Control an Prevention also recommends one-way trick-or-treating, which involves placing candy outside on a porch, driveway or table instead of having kids ringing the door bell.
Anthony Munger came up with a creative pandemic precaution to keep the Halloween spirit alive: a candy chute. Using some PVC pipe, paint and Halloween tape, the Schnitzelburg man will keep the candy flowing for those who decide to go door to door this year.
"I thought it was the best way to make sure that kids could come get as much candy from me as they want while maintaining a safe distance," Munger said. "It's an easy way to maintain the normalcy."
It will be up to individual neighborhoods and towns to make the call on trick or treating times. In the Louisville area, Norton Commons is not making any calls this year in light of the pandemic. It’s being left up to individual families this year. Trick-or-treating hours for the city of New Albany have been set for 6-8:30 p.m. on Halloween, and the town of Clarksville’s official trick-or-treating time will be 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.