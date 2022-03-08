LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are skyrocketing and the price for a gallon of regular in Louisville is now well above $4 per gallon.
According to AAA, the sticker shock at the pump will continue. The national average is around $4.14, and Kentuckiana is well over that in most places.
According to AAA, most of the price spike is due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
"Russia is one of the top three crude oil producers in the world, only behind the United States and Saudi Arabia," AAA spokesperson Lynda Lambert said. "And crude oil accounts for 50-60% of the cost of gasoline."
The first and last time gas prices hit an average of $4 a gallon in Louisville was in 2008.
There are some ways you can get better gas mileage as prices continue to rise.
You can avoid idling, travel lightly, travel efficiently and check your tire pressure. One mechanic says avoiding idling saves a surprising amount of fuel because idling uses more gas than restarting an engine.
Also, extra weight in your car create a drag on the engine causing it to use more fuel.
Experts say warm engines run better than cold ones and properly inflated tires help with gas mileage.
Lastly, ease off the gas pedal when you can, and avoid jackrabbit starts.
"There is no sense in being in that big of a hurry," George Kok with Mr. Transmission Louisville said. "Your driving habits are going to make as much of an impact on your gas mileage as anything else."
