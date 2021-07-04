LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --As you celebrate the Fourth of July, the American Kennel Club (AKC) says its important to remember your furry family members.
More pets go missing on the 4th and 5th of July than any other holiday.
All of the excitement surrounding fireworks can make pets anxious and afraid, sometimes making them run away.
PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) says you shouldn't leave pets outside — instead, try distracting them with toys, lowering blinds and turning on the TV.
The AKC also says having your pets microchipped and wearing an ID tag is a good idea in case they run off.
