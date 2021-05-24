LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is that summer heat already getting to you? Kentucky Kingdom's Hurricane Bay could cool you off.
The waterpark is set to reopen Saturday, May 29. Kentucky Kingdom has new hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting Thursday, May 27.
Whether you enjoy the wave pool, the relaxing Adventure River or Castaway Creek, or if you prefer tall waterslides, Hurricane Bay lets people ride, slide, and splash all summer long.
Kentucky Kingdom opened its gates on May 8 but recently added a new policy that requires chaperones for guests under 16. Guests who are fully-vaccinated aren't required to wear a mask or socially distance.
Click here for tickets to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.