LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new funding bill expected to be passed by Congress will raise the minimum age limit for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The Tobacco-Free Youth Act is now part of the 2019 year-end funding bill. The act would raise the minimum age for purchasing any tobacco product including e-cigarettes and vaping devices to 21.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects the House and Senate will pass the government funding bills. If that happens, and President Donald Trump signs the legislation, the new rules would take affect by the end of summer.
