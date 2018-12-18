Todd Sharp fired weeks before Ladybirds head to Jamfest Super Nationals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville athletics has lost yet another head coach.
Todd Sharp, the coach of the perennial powerhouse dance team, the Ladybirds, has been fired. The Ladybirds are 14-time national champions, according to the university, and all of those wins were during Sharp's tenure at U of L.
Sharp’s exit falls under the shadow of several other coaches who left the university in recent months, including head basketball coach Rick Pitino, football coach Bobby Petrino and men's soccer coach Ken Lolla.
Sources tell WDRB News the athletes were told two months ago that Sharp would take a leave of absence and would return in the spring. An athletics department spokesman said this is a "personnel matter" and refused to give more details, including who would replace the coach less than a month before one of the team's biggest competitions, the Jamfest Super Nationals in Indianapolis on Jan. 19.
New Albany Floyd County schools also confirmed that Sharp resigned from coaching at Floyd Central High School, just before the Dazzlers dance team also head to nationals. The Dazzler's assistant coach, Brittany Humphrey, is Sharp’s replacement.
Sharp became famous for his tough love in the Lifetime TV show, "So Sharp," which premiered in the summer of 2017.
He's also affiliated with New Albany's Planet Dance on Pearl Street. The dance company declined to comment for this story, and Sharp has since deleted his social media pages.
Sharp and has not responded to a request for comment.
