SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police say a 2-year-old boy has died after falling off a manual scooter in southern Indiana.
According to Sellersburg Police, it happened Monday around 7 p.m. in the Friendly Village-Indian Oaks Mobile Home Park on Washington Drive.
Officers responded to a report of a 2-year-old lying unresponsive in the street.
Emergency crews tried to revive the child at the scene. The child was then taken to Clark County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the boy would have turned 3 years old next month.
Police are not releasing the little boy’s name until they know all family members have been made aware. Police said there will be an autopsy today. @WDRBNews— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) October 8, 2019
Officials say there were no adults outside when the incident happened. There were only other children around. The oldest of the children was 12 years old, according to police.
Police have been interviewing the other children who were present when it happened. The children told officers the boy was being pushed on a scooter by another child. The boy tried to turn while riding the scooter and that's when he fell. Police believe the boy hit his head.
Authorities say the boy was not wearing a helmet.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
