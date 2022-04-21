LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child was rushed to the hospital after being pulled unresponsive from a burning apartment building Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
Firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department were called to an apartment building in the 100 block of South 37th Street, near the intersection with West Main Street, just before 1:45 p.m., according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, a spokesman for the department.
They arrived within two minutes, Cooper said, and found a two-story apartment building with one second floor unit on fire. Search and rescue operations were initiated after reports that a toddler was still inside.
Crews were able to rescue a toddler, who was pulled from the building within five minutes of their arrival, Cooper said. That child was unresponsive and unconscious, and fire crews began administering life-saving procedures until EMS arrived.
Cooper said the toddler was transported to an area hospital, and by the time the child was taken away, he or she was conscious, breathing and crying profusely, which Cooper said was a good sign.
The child was listed in "serious to critical condition" as of Thursday afternoon, according to Cooper.
The fire is believed to have originated in the second floor kitchen and caused moderate damage to the apartment. No other injuries were reported and no other units were damaged. Any displaced occupants will be assisted by the Red Cross.
Cooper praised the response time of the firefighters, whom he said had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival.
"They trained a lot," Cooper said. "And hopefully it has paid off today."
