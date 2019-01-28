SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Apparently, it's never too cold for ice cream at two southern Indiana landmarks.
Zesto and Chillers Microcreameries are preparing to open for the season. Zesto New Albany and Chillers Sellersburg will open Feb. 4. Zesto Clarksville will open on Valentines Day.
The third generation, family-owned company is known for its chilli dog recipe, hand-dipped ice cream and homemade waffle cones.
Zesto and Chillers are hiring several, seasonal, full and part-time employees, said co-owner Derek Young.
"We are going to have open interviews at the Zesto New Albany location February 2nd," he said. "That's on a Saturday. We will be here from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m."
Chillers in Sellersburg, Indiana, is holding open interviews on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Built in 1951, Zesto is celebrating its 68th year in business. To find out more about Zesto and Chillers, CLICK HERE.
