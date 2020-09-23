LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lonita Baker and her colleagues had to break the news to Tamika Palmer: No changes would be filed against the Louisville Metro Police officers who shot and killed her daughter in March.
Baker said Attorney General Daniel Cameron "didn't have the courage" to tell Taylor's family that the wanton endangerment charges brought against former LMPD detective Brett Hankison only applied to the shots he fired into a neighboring apartment the night Taylor was killed.
"The thing that we can't reconcile is, if Brett Hankinson's actions rose to the level of wanton endangerment to neighbors in the back apartment, they also rose to wanton endangerment to Breonna, which would justify a charge of wanton murder," Baker said.
A Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday charged Hankison with three felony counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a nearby apartment during an LMPD raid on Taylor's home. Neither Hankison nor the two other officers who fired their weapons, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were indicted in Taylor's death.
During a briefing in Frankfort, Cameron said that according to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was "justified to protect themselves" and barred the state from pursuing criminal charges against them in Taylor's death.
Baker echoed fellow attorney Ben Crump in calling Cameron's handling of the announcement "offensive and outrageous." Speaking to WDRB News on Wednesday night, she questioned whether the attorney general even presented to the grand jury charges related specifically to Taylor's death.
"It's just too many stones unturned, and Daniel Cameron got it wrong," Baker said. "I would love to see the full grand jury transcript to see were there any questions regarding or were there any charges presented as it related to Breonna Taylor. And, if there were not, shame on Daniel Cameron."
Baker said Taylor's family was crushed by Wednesday's announcement and is taking some time to process it.
The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division also are investigating Taylor's death.
