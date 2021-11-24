FT. KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of American troops around the world will be spending Thanksgiving away from their loved ones. But Wednesday, Ft. Knox renewed a tradition designed to thank them for their sacrifice and demonstrate what true service looks like.
Post commander Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis joined his other senior leadership behind the dining hall counter and served Thanksgiving meals to their troops.
“This Thanksgiving tradition in the U.S. Army goes back many, many years,” Davis said. “I love the men and women in uniform, and today is just an opportunity for me to tell them, ‘Thank you for your service, and I'm honored to serve you a wonderful Thanksgiving meal.’”
Staff Sgt. Willie Houston of New Orleans came with his entire team. He said the tradition helps make Thanksgiving away from home a bit easier to swallow.
“It is good to see that our top-level figures are actually just giving back,” he said. “We're fortunate enough to be around people here that support us and love us just as much. So, it helps fill a void a little bit.”
Tricia Mae Price said she and her family appreciate leaders willing to go the extra mile.
“We look forward to this every year,” she said. “We have to thank the staff here and everybody who makes this happen.”
Dana Womack, one of those who helps make it happen, is the food service manager for the post and said she enjoys giving orders to the top brass -- for one day.
“I call it the cornerstone of morale for food service,” Womack said. “It's great to see all the leadership come together as one for a common purpose.”
That common purpose is simply for the military family to give thanks and say thanks.
“I'm sure I'm surprising someone, especially the post commander of Ft. Knox saying, 'Ham? Turkey? Would you like a little macaroni and cheese with that?'" David said.
"But I love it.”
