(CNN) -- A tornado struck Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Saturday afternoon, flattening buildings and overturning vehicles, CNN affiliate KAIT reported.
Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley told KAIT the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.
Video from the scene showed several overturned vehicles and buildings knocked down. There were no immediate reports on injuries.
Jonesboro is located about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.
