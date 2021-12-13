LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People drove for hours Sunday to donate blood in Bowling Green, which was hit hard by an outbreak of tornadoes that ravaged several towns in western Kentucky.
The state was hit by four powerful tornadoes during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, causing death and widespread destruction. The Warren County coroner said 11 people were killed in the city, and one person was killed in the county. Many others were hurt.
People lined up behind a hospital Sunday to donate blood. Blood Assurance said it collected nearly 100 units of blood. Because of the number of people wanting to donate, a second truck had to be brought.
People traveled from as far away as Huntingburg, Indiana, to donate.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the people who died range in age from 5 months to 86 years old, and six victims are younger than 18. As of Monday morning, officials believed about 105 Kentucky residents remained unaccounted for.
The Blood Assurance trucks were out again Monday in Bowling Green.
