LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky from a strong line of storms Thursday night.
The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado went through LaRue County with 100 mph winds, and an EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down in Grayson County.
A home in Hardin County is missing part of its front porch, and part of the roof was peeled back. Another home had pieces of the roof ripped off and thrown into the yard.
"It peeled a portion of that metal roof as well, probably about 5 sheets or more of that front area as well from that residence," said Bryce Shumate, the chief emergency services officer for Hardin County Government. "It was contained to those three residences."
With another chance of severe weather Saturday, Shumate said there's little they can do but hope.
"Plans are we pray it doesn't happen for one thing," he said. "Second thing is we have to wait. There isn't anything you can do about Mother Nature. When she strikes, she strikes."
In Grayson County, WDRB News crews spotted a mangled barn, plenty of trees on the ground, a damaged home and a tossed trampoline on Friday morning.
No injuries have been reported.
The National Weather Service is out throughout the day to survey the damage and confirmed the LaRue County tornado.
"We had a cell come through here that was near the Hardin/LaRue county line," said Troy Williams, emergency management director of LaRue County. "A definite tornado touched down there. It was on the ground for about 3 miles.
Williams said the tornado touched down near 1500 Carter Brothers Road on the outskirts of Hodgenville.
"We've had one house that was a total loss of the roof, that had a large, well-built barn that was totally destroyed," he said. "There is one house there in between the two points that had a pretty good size chain link fence in their backyard, and it bent the posts of the chain link fence to the ground, and the chain link fence laid over. It was some very high winds in that area."
Shumate said people should do more than just rely on tornado sirens, because those are often hard to hear if you are inside.
"Folks have got to do some things to protect themselves, either watching a new station like the one that you have at WDRB," he said. "Another thing is they need to purchase a NOAA weather radio ... Download an app. Your meteorologists have done such a great job on putting together your weather app.
"It gives them an audible signal telling them when bad weather is on the way."
Williams said LaRue County Emergency Management will also be watching the weather closely Saturday.
