CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tribute to the past could help future growth for Clarksville, Indiana.
Clarksville has officially become part of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. The announcement was made during a special ceremony at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center.
“Let me, on behalf of the National Park Service, the Dept. of Interior, officially announce the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail has been extended,” National Historic Trail Superintendent Mark Weekley said.
The announcement has been years in the making.
The national trail originally stretched from St Louis to Oregon.
But earlier this year, Congress passed, and President Trump signed, Sen. Todd Young's Bill expanding the trail 1,200 miles east to include Clarksville.
“This has really been a community led effort, and I had the opportunity to carry this legislation across the finish line,” Young told WDRB. “Now the community will benefit with increased tourism, increased educational interest.”
Becoming part of the historic trail means the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center will have access to the resources of the National Park Service.
“We can help bring attention to this, but we can also bring a professional level of education and training that has existed in many ways already, but we can amplify that and expand upon this,” Weekley said.
Becoming part of the national trail network is expected to bring more attention to existing sites such as a restored cabin along the Ohio River, where Lewis and Clark began planning their expedition.
There may also be occasional visits from attractions such as the working replica of the keel boat the explorers used, which was brought in as part of the celebration.
“This may be Clarksville’s most historic event,” Town Council President Paul Fetter said.
The ceremony included a re-enactment of the famous handshake agreement between Lewis and Clark that launched the mission.
Clark's’ great-great-great grandson, Bud Clark, shook hands with re-enactor Jan Donelson, who portrayed Lewis.
“The eastern legacy, for many of us, is nothing new. What's new is official recognition,” Clark said. “And when the signage goes up, it will prompt people to visit these places.”
