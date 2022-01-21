LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As concerns of the pandemic continue, many events are finding ways to return in 2022.
"I'm excited. We finished this last year about 73% of where we were prior to COVID and we're very excited about going forward in 2022," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
Beck said Kentucky Venues has 165 contracts signed for this year, and dozens of other contracts are being worked on.
Ian Cox, Kentucky Venues spokesperson, said 28 events are planned to be hosted at either the Kentucky Exposition Center or Kentucky International Convention Center. The 28 events are expected to bring in 363,500 attendees and $31.12 million of economic impact.
Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show is scheduled for this upcoming weekend.
"It's great. It's really great. We're glad to be back," said Ron Rawlings, president and CEO of Bluegrass World of Wheels.
After five years without a major indoor winter car show at the Kentucky Exposition Center, this event is filling the spot of the Carl Casper Custom Car Show after it ended its 55 year run. The show is expected to bring in hundreds of custom model cars.
Kenneth Fey, a Louisville resident, brought in his 1932 Ford to the show.
"It's been modified for a street rod," said Fey. "I'll be 91 in May and the car will be 91 also, I guess."
Next month also brings large events to the expo center like the National Farm Machinery Show. The show was called off in 2021 due to the pandemic.
"It's a long history. It's a reunion for many people to be here," said Beck.
The Farm Machinery Show is also a huge economic driver for the city. Many canceled events in the past two years have come with a financial impact.
According to Stacey Yates with Louisville Tourism, between March 2020 through the end of that year, there was an economic loss of $524 million. In 2021, Yates said the loss was $117 million.
She's optimistic about Louisville's future for 2022.
"With the omicron variant we have had no new cancellations but we have had one postponement," said Yates.
According to Yates, leisure tourism activities like distillery tours have helped Louisville during this time.
"It is our strong leisure draw that is sustaining our attractions right now, especially on the weekends," she said.
Yates went on to say, "We're very hopeful. We are forecasting continued growth, continued recovery."
For a list of upcoming events at the Kentucky Exposition Center, click here.
For information about Louisville Tourism, including other events, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.