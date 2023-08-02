LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's been nearly 100 homicides in seven months in Louisville. It's hard to comprehend especially when teens are killing other teens.
But one group is trying to find solutions to violence, mental health and breaking generational stigmas.
The Louisville National Pan-hellenic Council is hosting several events this week but in the Shawnee Satellite Office there was a conversation geared toward keeping kids on the right track.
A room in between 40th and 41st Street became an safe space for hard conversations.
"I know for me it's really depressing," Danielle Hope said.
There's been nearly 100 homicides so far this year in Louisville, most of them by gunfire, as the latest happened Wednesday afternoon.
"You know, especially when it's teenagers losing their lives," Hope said.
For Hope and Jason Deakings, town halls like this allow folks to gather and share solutions to mental health challenges and community violence.
"It really brings it back to like foundational things like what's missing, like economically, education wise, like what's missing, that is causing you to stray away and not be focused on you know, school, not be focused on getting a job," Deakings said.
Other suggestions include: focusing on the family and youth programs, accepting mental illness like depression and wanting to help children make smart choices.
"It's really important for parents to make sure that they are providing a safe environment within the home and ensuring that the kids aren't getting access to things that they shouldn't. It's also really important to provide education to the youth about the possibilities with gun violence and just how lethal these these these objects really are," Demetria January, who attended with her mother, said.
Together, they also talked about several root causes of violence.
"It's also really important not just to hear other people's opinion, but to provide support," January said.
"The need to address resources, or the lack their of, and when you put people into a space where they have to compete with the resources, they get into a place of having a survival mentality or outlook on life," LMPD Officer Michael Abernathy said.
Thirty people, an LMPD officer, and a few counselors were all there Wednesday night putting their minds together to break generational stigmas.
"Anything that we can do to help the community especially our youth, because right now, they are a troubled crisis," Hope said.
Hope also said they have a $500 college scholarship opportunity for students in West Louisville.
