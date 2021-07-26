CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- This week is set to be one of the hottest of the year so far, and the city of Clarksville is looking at possible ways to keep its community cool far into the future.
"Extreme heat is the deadliest weather hazard in the U.S. It kills more people than hurricanes, flooding, or tornadoes," said Clarksville Heat Relief Coordinator Bronte Murrell. "About 65,000 Americans are estimated to visit emergency rooms in the summer due to extreme heat."
Murrell says it can be harder to tell when the heat becomes a real hazard to your health.
"It's not as dramatic or obvious as some other weather-related hazards. It can kind of sneak up on you and it's hard to detect the signs," said Murrell. "So just really making sure you're familiar with the impact of heat stroke and other illnesses is really important to staying safe."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports things like dizziness, nausea, and headaches can all be symptoms of heat exhaustion or stroke.
Murrell encourages people to do what they can to stay cool — avoid exercise in the middle of the day, try to stay in air conditioned places, or go to public air conditioned places if you don't have access.
Being in an urban area can make the task of cooling down more difficult.
"Darker surfaces like concrete, asphalt, dark rooftops are going to retain more heat from light than lighter surfaces like vegetation or lighter-colored rooftops," said Murrell.
In fact, Murrell notes according to extreme heat maps Clarksville is one of the hottest places in Indiana.
"This is partly due to the location of I-65 but also a lot of commercial development, a lot of parking lots as well," said Murrell.
The problem won't be going away anytime soon either, according to Murrell.
"There's climate change and we need to think about that," Murrell said. "Right now we're seeing about 17 extremely hot days per year, but by the 2050s we're looking at more to 36 to 38 extremely hot days per year. So this is something we really need to be able to think about in the future."
Clarksville is one of two Indiana towns involved in a two-year, grant-funded "Beat the Heat" Program from Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Institute, supported by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The goal is to use heat mapping and community input to determine the impact of extreme heat and developing potential ways to help. Things like rebuilding the area's tree canopy, encouraging lighter color building materials, and creating more cooling centers.
"But really we do want to make sure that we just really get feedback from the community in the next few months so we can propose things that will really help this town specifically," said Murrell.
Currently, a community task force is being formed with members of local government, public health professionals, community members and others.
There are also plans to create a community survey that will be made available online and via a paper format.
To keep up with the project and anyone in Clarksville who'd like to learn how to get involved can visit the Beat the Heat program website.
