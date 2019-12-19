CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville wants to hit the controversial Theatair X with major fines totaling $770,000.
Clarksville attorneys are asking a judge to impose fines on the adult theater for violations of town ordinances. In June, the town council passed new regulations for "sexually oriented" adult businesses.
The ordinances prohibit adult businesses from operating between midnight and 6 a.m. Theatair X's online hours previously listed the business open 24/7, but the online hours have now been updated to say the business is closed from midnight to 6 a.m.
The regulations also say someone working must have a direct line of sight to all areas where customers are allowed, except restrooms. Town officials told WDRB Theatair X would likely have to make structural changes to the building. Last month a judge granted a preliminary injunction ordering Theatair X to comply with the ordinances during an on-going civil case.
This week, attorneys for the town asked the judge to impose major fines for code violations. Court documents say investigators went to Theatair X several times between the beginning of October and end of November. The investigators reported that the changes necessary to bring the facility into compliance had not been made.
In the court motion, Clarksville attorneys say Theatair X was operating in violation for 52 days and that amounts to $770,000 worth of fines. Theatair X has filed an appeal.
WDRB reached out to attorneys for both the business and the town but has not received a response.
