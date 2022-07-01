LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cracking down on work zone safety to help protect construction workers.
The Town of Clarksville will increase police patrols and add barriers on Lincoln Drive, where crews are working to replace an outdated sewer pump station.
Reckless drivers have been ignoring posted detour signs, driving around barricades and speeding through the work zone, according to town officials.
Crews said those drivers are making an already dangerous job even more difficult.
Drivers cited in the construction zone will face much higher fines compared to other areas of town.
The project is expected to last several more months.
