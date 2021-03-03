The bottom floors of over a dozen homes on Riverview Drive in Jeffersonville (near Utica) are already under water. People who live this close to the river tell me, “It’s just a way of life.” @WDRBNewspic.twitter.com/ZGTJ3Bv3mF
"I own several houses down here, and I had three houses that got flooded," Garrett said.
This time around, Wells said the town is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best. Crews are monitoring roads in and around town for flooding. Garrett said there is a plan in place to distribute sandbags if needed.
"It's better to be safe than sorry," he said. "What people don't understand is they see a little bit of water on the roadway is hit some debris and damage your car. There's lots of hidden dangers, especially once it turns dark at night. If the road has not been blocked off, and the water comes over it and people don't see it, then it's too late."
Over a dozen homes on Riverview Drive in Jeffersonville are flooded. Many are raised, but their road/driveways/bottom floors are under water. March 3, 2021.
Over a dozen homes on Riverview Drive in Jeffersonville are flooded. Many are raised, but their road/driveways/bottom floors are under water. March 3, 2021.
The Utica, Indiana, waterfront begins to flood as the Ohio River continues to rise. March 3, 2021.
The Utica, Indiana, waterfront begins to flood as the Ohio River continues to rise. March 3, 2021.
Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville begins to flood as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021.
Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville begins to flood as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021.
Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville begins to flood as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021.
A look at flooding on Adams Street near Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown, Louisville, Kentucky, as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Metro Public Works)
River Road near 6th Street in downtown Louisville is becoming more flooded as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Metro Public Works)
Flooding of the Ohio River begins to cover River Road between Third and Seventh streets in downtown Louisville. March 3, 2021.
Flooding of the Ohio River begins to cover River Road between Third and Seventh streets in downtown Louisville. March 3, 2021.
Flooding of the Ohio River begins to cover River Road between Third and Seventh streets in downtown Louisville. March 3, 2021.
Flooding of the Ohio River begins to cover River Road between Third and Seventh streets in downtown Louisville. March 3, 2021.
Officials say the area of Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge is expected to be closed by Thursday due to high water levels.
"There's really nothing you can do about it," Garrett said. "You either love the town and love the river or you just don't live here, because it's gonna happen without a doubt. I'm praying that the next four or five years we don't have these close calls."