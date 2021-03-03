LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising river levels are a common occurrence for the people of Utica, but every time, the sight makes many who live there uneasy.

"The people who live right on the river, they get really worried when that water starts coming up," said Curtis Wells, who has lived in Utica for more than 20 years.

River levels are predicted to hit 29 feet in Utica by Saturday. Town officials said 30 feet is typically when they take emergency action.

"The river comes up, the backwater cones in, and it starts flooding from both directions after 30 feet," town councilman Frankie Garrett said.

Utica was hit hard by a massive flood in 2018, when hundreds of residents were displaced.

"I own several houses down here, and I had three houses that got flooded," Garrett said. 

This time around, Wells said the town is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best. Crews are monitoring roads in and around town for flooding. Garrett said there is a plan in place to distribute sandbags if needed.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," he said. "What people don't understand is they see a little bit of water on the roadway is hit some debris and damage your car. There's lots of hidden dangers, especially once it turns dark at night. If the road has not been blocked off, and the water comes over it and people don't see it, then it's too late."

Officials say the area of Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge is expected to be closed by Thursday due to high water levels.

"There's really nothing you can do about it," Garrett said. "You either love the town and love the river or you just don't live here, because it's gonna happen without a doubt. I'm praying that the next four or five years we don't have these close calls."

