LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center will remain closed for the 2020 season.
Officials said if the center had opened, there would have been significant restrictions in hours, likely elimination of pool parties and swim lessons, and severe restrictions on the number of visitors.
With those measures also creating a financial loss, the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Board decided there would be no benefit to opening.
"This was a difficult decision as we all want things to return to normal, but the unique safety requirements of an aquatics setting in this climate made it clear that the best and quickest way to return to normal was to forego operation the Clarksville Cove this season," a news release from Clarksville Parks & Recreation said. "We are all saddened by this decision, but the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority."
Guests who have season passes will automatically get refunds.
