LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children with disabilities will get the opportunity to live more mobile lives thanks to a new partnership between Toyota and he Go Baby Go Foundation.
The Go Baby Go Foundation gives modified toy cars to kids with mobility disabilities using tools like PVC pipes and pool noodles. The goal is to give children the chance to socialize and explore their back yards.
As part of the partnership, Toyota Kentucky employees and engineers led video chats while volunteers built mini-tundra truck in their homes.
"We have been self-isolating and protecting ourselves from this pandemic, and that experience of being isolated from people — this is what a lot of little kids experience every day of their lives," Ben Atkinson, ergonomist, vehicle assembly and production engineering specialist with Toyota's Kentucky plant, said in a statement. "I think it was kind of jarring for us that there are little ones out there like this without access to mobility solutions, and everyone we talked to at Toyota said, 'We've got to be involved.'"
One-hundred cars were detailed and customized before they were delivered to their new owners.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.