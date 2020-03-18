LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Toyota is halting production for a few days at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including its largest plant in the world in Georgetown, Ky.
The move will allow a "thorough cleaning" of the plants as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, and for workers to adjust to school and daycare closings, the company said.
All plants will be idled March 23-24 and resume production on March 25. For Georgetown, where about 8,000 workers produce the Camry sedan and RAV4 Hybrid SUV, the action also means canceling work on Saturday, March 21.
"The safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and community are a top priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and take action in a timely manner,” Toyota said in a statement.
Workers will be paid as normal during the shutdown, the company said.
The reduced production is not only for cleaning but also "due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.
The move was announced the same day that American automakers, including Ford with its two Louisville plants, said they would close from Friday through March 30 because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.