LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas came early for hundreds of local school children Friday morning.
Toys for Tots delivered 560 toys to Semple Elementary School for the 560 students who go there.
The school's principal says a teacher contacted the organization and told them about everything that is happening at the school.
Toys for Tots was so moved, it donated one toy per student.
Principal Danielle Randall says it's yet another great thing happening at the elementary school.
"So many of our kids come to school with so many things other than education on their mind," Randall said. "So many of them are going to struggle, and so many of them struggle with being away from school for an extended period of time, and this is just a way, and this is a great sendoff to show them that we love them, and that we will miss them, and that they are cared for."
There were trucks, dolls, games -- and of course, Santa was on hand during the delivery.
This is the first time every child at the school has gotten a toy from the organization.
