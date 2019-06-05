LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving two semi trucks became a toy story in Johnson County, Indiana, Wednesday morning.
According to a report from WXIN FOX 59, one semi rear-ended another semi, and the crash caused a trailer to become detached from the cab.
That trailer was carrying what appeared to be items intended for a grocery store, including toys, candy, chocolate syrup, Spill Magic, drinking glass sets, Axe body wash, deodorant, and Kroger pharmacy labels.
The crash caused candy, toys and chocolate syrup to scatter across the interstate.
