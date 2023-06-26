Transylvania University hosted the sixth annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic over the weekend, reported by LEX18.
Fifteen-year-old Trinity Gay was shot to death in Lexington in 2016. Authorities said Trinity Gay was an innocent bystander, shot in the neck during a parking lot shootout in 2016.
Gay was the daughter of former USA Olympian Tyson Gay, who is a Lexington native. She was a track stand out for Scott County High School.
On Saturday, runners competed at the university in Lexington. Tyson Gay attended the event, reported by LEX18. Gay told LEX18 is ready to give back to the community and bring awareness to gun violence.
"She was so bright. Her light shined so bright. I just remember her always laughing and enjoying life man," Gay said to LEX18. "If I can inspire anybody with any words of encouragement. Any kids. The community. Just start coming out running and giving yourself opportunity to have a great time then I'm going to do it."
There was also a memorial walk to honor Trinity.
