LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The I-71S ramp to I-65S in Spaghetti Junction is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. MetroSafe officials tell us a semi with a flatbed trailer hauling steel pallets apparently lost control and flipped over.
No injuries have been reported, but EMS was sent as a precaution.
Officials say the right lane and right shoulder are blocked. Drivers should expect delays or plan an alternate route. A news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the lanes could be blocked for about four hours before crews are able to clear the scene.
