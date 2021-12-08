LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – I-64 has reopened in both directions after numerous wrecks closed it and several other Kentuckiana interstates due to icy conditions.
I-64 East and West was shut down from Spaghetti Junction to New Albany due to icy conditions and multiple wrecks early Wednesday morning.
The Sherman Minton Bridge also reopened after a brief shutdown because of crashes.
In southern Indiana, traffic was moving extremely slow on I-265 in the area between I-65 and 10th Street.
INDOT is reporting that I-265 east is back open in Floyd County. I-65 in Floyd and Clark Counties was also shut down due to crashes and icy conditions.
This story will be updated with possible future closures and reopenings.
Click here, for real time traffic conditions.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.