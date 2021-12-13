Interstate 64 eastbound traffic Dec. 13, 2021.jpg

Interstate 64 eastbound near the Mellwood Avenue exit on Dec. 13, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound near Grinstead Drive are shut down due to an overturned semitruck, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The crash occurred near mile maker 8, near the Cochran Hill Tunnel.

LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said police don't have a timeframe when the road will be cleared.

Motorists are to use an alternative route during the closure.

This story will be updated. 

