LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound near Grinstead Drive are shut down due to an overturned semitruck, according to Louisville Metro Police.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-64 EB MM 8 near Grinstead Drive in Jefferson County. All lanes blocked. Use alternative route. #Traffic #knowbeforeyougo @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/eMyG3MuTxW— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) December 13, 2021
The crash occurred near mile maker 8, near the Cochran Hill Tunnel.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said police don't have a timeframe when the road will be cleared.
Motorists are to use an alternative route during the closure.
This story will be updated.
