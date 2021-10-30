LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Lanes are blocked on I-65 north after an injury crash Saturday morning.
Metrosafe says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-65 north between South Preston Street and Eastern Parkway.
They say a rescue team was called to get someone out of a vehicle.
All lanes were originally shut down, but TRIMARC says the right lane was reopened around 5:20 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: The right lane has reopened. https://t.co/7m3VvtxiuL— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) October 30, 2021
This story will be updated.
