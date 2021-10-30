traffic alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Lanes are blocked on I-65 north after an injury crash Saturday morning.

Metrosafe says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-65 north between South Preston Street and Eastern Parkway.

They say a rescue team was called to get someone out of a vehicle.

All lanes were originally shut down, but TRIMARC says the right lane was reopened around 5:20 a.m.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.