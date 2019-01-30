CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man stopped in traffic on Interstate 65 South near Clarksville was killed when his car was hit from behind.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says the crash happened about 11:47 a.m. Wednesday at the 6.5 mile marker on I-65 South.
Traffic was backed up from a semi fire that happened earlier. Sgt. Huls says 36-year-old Carl Edward Benham II of Sellersburg was in his Ford Fiesta sitting behind a stopped semi, when a white Nissan van failed to stop. The van hit the car from behind. The impact pushed the car under the semi. Benham died at University Hospital in Louisville.
Police say the van was driven by a 28-year-old Louisville man. The accident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.
All lanes of I-65 South at the crash scene reopened at about 2 p.m.
Traffic had been snarled on I-65 South for several hours because a semi had engine trouble, lost control, hit a median and caught on fire. Drivers were detouring off of the interstate on to I-265, when the fatal crash happened.
There were at least three accidents on I-65 in Clark County following the overnight snow. Wednesday's accident was the third fatal crash Indiana State Police have investigated in the past two weeks.
