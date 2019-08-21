LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to traffic delays caused by President Donald Trump's visit to the city, elementary students at Jefferson County Public Schools who take the bus will be arriving home later than usual Wednesday.
At 4:47 p.m., the district said "all schools and depots are clear and students are en route to their homes."
JCPS said at 4:34 p.m. that its buses were just arriving or en route to elementary schools across the district.
At 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, the school district said its middle and high school bus depots were running 30 minutes behind schedule.
During the president's visit, officials said drivers can expect streets throughout downtown to be shut down. Those include Main Street between Second and Fifth Streets, as well as Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third to Fifth Streets. The city said Trump's route in and out of downtown Louisville could vary, so the closures could reach as far north as River Road and as far south as Chestnut Street.
