LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic changes are in place for the winter on Interstate 65 in Indiana.
Indiana State Police showed in a video Thursday that the northbound lanes of I-65 are now split just north of Seymour. Officials said the configuration is as close to a normal traffic pattern as possible for the winter.
Crews will perform some work in the coming months, but it should not affect traffic much, according to authorities.
Construction began in spring 2018 to add a third lane in each direction between Seymour and Columbus. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the project has required “use of (a) temporary concrete barrier wall, in addition to … traffic switches/shifts and median crossovers to take traffic from one side of I-65 to the other.”
The project is scheduled to be completed next year.
