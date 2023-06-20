LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's hard to miss the growth in Louisville's Fern Creek area, with stores seemingly popping up every day.
While it seems like road blockades and construction signs are everywhere in the area right now, that won't be the case for much longer.
The smell of sweet success is never far from Megan Reese and her employees at Buff City Soap off Bardstown Road in Fern Creek. The store opened in October 2022, and already has many more neighbors.
"Just watching everything behind us since we have opened has been phenomenal, to bring more to the area," said Reese.
Although several storefronts have yet to have tenants, businesses such as First Watch and Crumbl Cookies are getting ready to open soon.
Across the street, at the 50-acre SouthPointe Commons shopping center, construction is ongoing.
"We have to follow that development and investment and thus, you see the fast nature of these stores popping up like this and it's exciting," said Metro Council member Robin Engel, R-22.
The $80 million development first broke ground in 2017. A 150,000-square-foot Hy-Vee grocery store was supposed to open there this summer, but plans are still being finalized.
"We've got construction out here, turning lanes that are happening and so, working with the developer, there have just been some delays," Engel said.
Back at Buff City Soap, Reese said that while she loves her location just off the Gene Snyder and Bardstown Road, the traffic pattern can be tough because so many businesses have opened so quickly, sometimes one every couple weeks.
"It is something that, to me, is just a sign of growth and we work through it," she said. "Fortunately, the community has not backed down or shied away from fighting through it."
But it's not just businesses. With that comes jobs and those who want to live nearby.
"We have hundreds and hundreds (of) new units that are coming off of Cedar Creek Road, little spring farm development is maxed out or either close to it," Engel said.
"We are excited for our new neighbors, and we are excited to continue to see the growth in Fern Creek," said Reese.
Related Stories:
- SouthPointe Commons developer sues Louisville over traffic issue
- Southpointe Commons moving forward despite pending litigation
- Groundbreaking held for $80 million SouthPointe shopping center in Fern Creek
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.