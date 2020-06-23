LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic delays around the Kentucky Exposition Center have prompted state Rep. Charles Booker to ask a judge to extend voting hours until 9 p.m.
Booker, a Louisville Democrat, requested an injunction Tuesday after reports that people were stuck in traffic and could not get to the voting location in time.
One of Booker's opponents in the primary, Amy McGrath, said on Twitter that her campaign, too, would file an injunction to keep the polls open in Jefferson County.
Poll workers closed the doors to the polling place just after 6 p.m., leaving people outside. They reopened the doors for voters to enter about 6:25 p.m., WDRB's Dalton Godbey reported.
WDRB News' Lawrence Smith reported that Booker's petition was still being reviewed as of 6:46 p.m. but that anyone on the Expo Center property would be allowed to vote.
Booker’s campaign manager, Colin Lauderdale, had said in a news release that he had heard reports of people "stuck in hour-long lines to park their car before they can vote."
“We’re fully committed to ensuring that each one of those people can vote, which is why we’re filing an emergency petition to extend voting hours," Lauderdale said. "We need to keep the only polling location in Louisville open, because every single voice deserves to be heard and everyone who wants to should be able to cast their ballot,” Lauderdale said in the release.
Booker's campaign said given that the expo center serves as Jefferson County’s sole voting location, voting hours should be extended, particularly because the county also is home of most of the state’s Black voters. Booker previously has said that having only one voting location in a county as big as Jefferson and Fayette amounts to voter suppression.
Booker is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination for U.S. Senate to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.
This story may be updated.
