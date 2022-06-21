LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who use the Sherman Minton Bridge should prepare for some delays this week.
"Intermittent traffic stoppages" will happen on the ramp from Interstate 265 East to Interstate 65 North starting at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, through midnight, a spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said in a news release on Tuesday.
Crews will be doing pavement testing. Officials said "mobile work zones and short-term stoppages" will be in place on the I-65 North ramp so crews can gather pavement cores for testing.
Because crews will be taking "multiple" pieces of pavement, each piece requires the ramp to close for about 15 to 20 minutes, officials said, but will be open in between removals.
Police and construction officials will be on I-265 before the I-65 North ramp to help with traffic flow.
Officials said delays are expected during the work and encourage drivers to use a different route when and where possible.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
