LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Traffic delays continue on I-65 South in Hardin County after two separate fatal crashes shut down the southbound lanes Friday morning.
The first crash took place just south of Exit 81, which is the Sonora exit. Police say this crash involved at least one fatality.
A second crash took place in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 83. This was also a fatal crash, according to police.
The interstate was blocked at mile markers 79 and 83 Friday morning. However, officials now say the scene at mile marker 83 has been cleared and all lanes are back open at that location.
One lane is now open at the crash scene at mile marker 79.
Officials say detours have been removed, but drivers in the area should still expect delays.
Hardin County Schools is letting families know that there could be delays for buses Friday afternoon.
There may be some delays in our PM bus routes today in the southern part of the county. There is an automobile wreck on Interstate 65 at mile marker 83. The interstate is blocked at mile markers 79 & 83. As of 9:30 am, the estimated time to clear all blockages is 5-7 hours.— Hardin County Schools - Kentucky (@HardinCoSchools) September 27, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.