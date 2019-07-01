LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six Louisville intersections could soon be losing their traffic lights.
Residents have the opportunity to sound off on the possibility Monday night.
Studies have shown that certain downtown intersections may not need lights. Those intersections include:
- South 7th Street at York Street
- South 7th Street at West Breckinridge Street
- South 7th Street at West Kentucky Street
- South 7th Street at West St. Catherine Street
- South 8th Street at West Breckinridge Street
- South 8th Street at West Kentucky Street
City officials say there isn't enough traffic in those areas to warrant the lights. They'll be replaced by stop signs for a trial period before a permanent decision is made.
A public meeting on the proposed changes will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Old Louisville Visitors Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.