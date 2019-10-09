LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic lights are coming down at Cherokee Road.
Metro Councilman Brandon Coan says the signals, at Longest Avenue and Patterson Avenue, will be taken out of service during the next several weeks and replaced with new permanent stop signs. They'll be installed on all four approaches to each intersection.
During a study over the summer, data confirmed the signals are no longer needed. This is an effort to slow down speeding through the area.
Coan says the traffic signal at Highland Avenue may be studied next.
