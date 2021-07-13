LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project on Shelbyville Road at the Interstate 265 interchange is scheduled to start Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
Lanes will be shifted to a new traffic pattern in Middletown on Wednesday night for the next phase of bridge pier construction for the expansion of I-265.
From July 14 at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, there will be lane closures on Shelbyville Road.
Motorists traveling east on Shelbyville Road will cross to the other side of a concrete median to enter I-265 northbound.
As part of I-Move, I-265 is expanding from four lanes to six from Interstate 71 to Taylorsville Road.
The schedule is subject to change depending on weather.
