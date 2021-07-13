Shelbyville Road i move.jpg

View from Interstate 265 above Shelbyville Road as bridge construction continues. (Photo courtesy of KYTC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project on Shelbyville Road at the Interstate 265 interchange is scheduled to start Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Lanes will be shifted to a new traffic pattern in Middletown on Wednesday night for the next phase of bridge pier construction for the expansion of I-265.

From July 14 at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, there will be lane closures on Shelbyville Road.

Motorists traveling east on Shelbyville Road will cross to the other side of a concrete median to enter I-265 northbound. 

As part of I-Move, I-265 is expanding from four lanes to six from Interstate 71 to Taylorsville Road.

The schedule is subject to change depending on weather.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags