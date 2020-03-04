LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver blew through a stop sign in west Louisville, police said, and it ended with a massive bust of drugs and guns.
An arrest report shows drug investigators with the Bulittt County Sheriff's Office saw Chris Gray roll through a stop sign at 22nd Street and Portland Avenue on March 2. When they stopped him, they said they found 10 pounds of marijuana in his car. Police got a search warrant and found more suspected marijuana, about $50,000 in cash and three handguns in his house. One was reported stolen.
Gray was arrested and put behind bars at Metro Corrections. The judge reduced his bond from $100,000 to $10,000. The judge told Gray he can't have any guns.
Gray is charged with trafficking in marijuana, disregarding a stop sign and receiving stolen property-firearm.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office touted a massive drug bust on its Facebook page but is not commenting on Gray's case.
