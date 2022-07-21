LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are in the middle of a planning study for Highway 22 between the Jefferson County line and Crestwood.
A preliminary study suggests widening lanes, trimming back trees and brush, adding turn lanes, sidewalks and a pedestrian tunnel.
Project coordinators said rear-end and angle crashes make up 80% of accidents in the area.
Improving safety for drivers is top of mind.
"Lot of the intersection improvements are looking to see what we can do a little bit quicker than maybe an ultimate build concept or what we can do to address the safety issues we're maybe experiencing at these intersections today," Lindsay Hoskins, Deputy project manager, said.
A timeline for the project has not been determined just yet as KYTC still needs to secure the funding.
