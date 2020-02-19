LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A baby died after an early morning in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Wednesday that injured the mother.
LMPD responded to reports of a female driver who hit an unoccupied, parked car on 32nd Street near Magnolia. The woman and a baby were both taken to University Hospital. The mother was treated, according to an LMPD spokesperson. Her condition is not known. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital. The age of the baby is not known.
The crash is under investigation.
