ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train blocked a roadway Sunday near Elizabethtown's public square for several hours.
Elizabethtown Police Department posted on Facebook that a train had been blocking the crossing at 31 West and East Dixie Avenue since around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said that the train stayed parked for 15 hours. The train blocked a roadway that directly connects Elizabethtown with Interstate 65 and the Western Kentucky Parkway.
John Thomas, public affairs officer for Elizabethtown Police Department, said the road closure lead to several calls to the police department.
"We fielded dozens to hundreds of calls and inquiries on social media about this," Thomas said. "Obviously, this is a main road, probably the main road through E'town shut down."
The closure could have added complications for emergency services, but Thomas wasn't aware of any situations that were impacted by the railroad.
"It's always a concern for us when we can't get through our main roads to respond to emergencies," Thomas said. "For first responders, it could lengthen our response time."
Police directed people to use alternate routes like the bypass or Nicholas Street crossing, but Thomas said non-Elizabethtown residents wouldn't have known about the other ways around the train.
In a statement, CSX said it works to limit the impact of its operations.
"CSX apologizes to the people of Elizabethtown for any community impacts caused when one of our trains blocked the crossing at 31-W/East Dixie Avenue over the weekend," CSX said in a statement. "We strive to be a good neighbor in areas where we operate and work hard to limit the impact of our operations on our neighbors."
CSX said it operates trains 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"There are times when mechanical and operational issues could result in blocked crossings, as well as when trains stop for mandatory safety inspections or federally regulated crew changes," CSX said. "We make every effort to keep trains safely moving across our freight rail network; however, when blocked crossings occur the CSX operations team works hard to move our trains as soon as possible."
Police weren't aware that the train would stop on the tracks blocking the roadway, so they had no time to prepare, according to Thomas. He said citizens were confused and angry.
"Fortunately, it happened on a weekend and not a week day," Thomas said. "It would have been much worse if it happened on a weekday."
A similar situation happened just days before in Bullitt County.
The Federal Railroad Association (FRA) said there's been an increase in trains stopped on tracks since 2019. There is no federal legislation to limit how long trains are allowed to remain stopped on tracks.
"Some states and localities have laws regarding blocked crossings," said William Wong, a spokesperson at the FRA. "However, railroads have successfully challenged several of those statutes in the courts, resulting in them being overturned."
According to Thomas, local police do not have the authority to move a parked train off the tracks.
"The best thing we could do was let our citizens know about the situation and direct them to alternative routes," Thomas said. "I certainly hope it doesn't happen again."
